Police currently at scene of Aughnacloy armed robbery

Police are currently at the scene of an armed robbery at a filling station in the Aughnacloy area.

Chief Inspector Ryan McConville said: “It was reported at around 6.40am that a short time earlier a group of males, wearing boiler suits and masks, armed with suspected firearms threatened security staff who had been attending an ATM at the premises on the Caledon Road. “The group ordered staff into the ATM bunker then removed cash boxes from the security van and the ATM before making off from the scene in a dark coloured vehicle, with a significant sum of cash. “Thankfully no member of staff were injured but have been left shocked by the incident. “Our investigation is at an early stage and we are appealing for anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with our investigation, is asked to call police in Dungannon on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 191 08/10/25, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.