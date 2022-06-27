Police investigating after man is found with slash-type wounds to body

Police and other emergency services responded to the incident, which was reported shortly after midday.
Upon arrival, emergency services found a man, aged in his 20s, who had sustained a number of slash-type wounds to his body.
He was located at the scene, beside a vehicle on the street.
NIAS transferred the victim to hospital for treatment of his injuries which, at this time, are not believed to be life-threatening.
An investigation is underway to determine what happened, who was involved and a motive.
Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “If you witnessed what occurred or if you have information about this incident and have not yet spoken to police, I would urge you to make contact with us.”
The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 746 of 27/06/22.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/