Police investigating after man is found with slash-type wounds to body

Police and other emergency services responded to the incident, which was reported shortly after midday.

Upon arrival, emergency services found a man, aged in his 20s, who had sustained a number of slash-type wounds to his body.

He was located at the scene, beside a vehicle on the street.

NIAS transferred the victim to hospital for treatment of his injuries which, at this time, are not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened, who was involved and a motive.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “If you witnessed what occurred or if you have information about this incident and have not yet spoken to police, I would urge you to make contact with us.”

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 746 of 27/06/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/