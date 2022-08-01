Police investigating death of woman at train station

Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said: “Shortly before 5.40pm, it was reported that a woman in her 50s was on the railway tracks in the area. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak with two people who were believed to have spoken to the woman sometime between 5pm and 5.40pm who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.