Police investigating report of petrol bomb attack in Banbridge
Police are investigating the report of a petrol bomb attack in the Castlewellan Road area of Banbridge, in the early hours of Tuesday 19th March.
It was reported that at around 2.10am on Tuesday morning, two petrol bombs were thrown at the back wall of a house in the area, causing scorch damage to the wall and a window frame. There were no reports of any injuries.Officers investigating the incident would ask anyone with information which could assist with their enquiries to call them in Lurgan, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 98 19/03/24.
A report online can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.