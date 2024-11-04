Police in Newcastle are investigating a number of reports of criminal damage caused to vehicles in the town recently.

“A large dent had been caused to one of the vehicles, and wing mirrors on both had been broken. “A second report was also received on Friday that damage had been caused to two vehicles parked in the Golf Links Drive area of the town. A third vehicle parked in the same area was also reported to have been damaged overnight.” Sergeant Holmes continued: “Our enquiries into these incidents, which we believe may be linked, are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch. “The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 448 of 01/11/24.” You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport