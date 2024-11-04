Police investigating reports of criminal damage to vehicles in Newcastle, Co Down
Sergeant Holmes commented: “Shortly before 8am on Friday 1 November, it was reported that damage had been caused to two cars in the Merrion Avenue area.
“It’s believed that the damage was caused sometime between approximately 10pm on Thursday 31st October and the time the report was made on Friday.
“A large dent had been caused to one of the vehicles, and wing mirrors on both had been broken. “A second report was also received on Friday that damage had been caused to two vehicles parked in the Golf Links Drive area of the town. A third vehicle parked in the same area was also reported to have been damaged overnight.” Sergeant Holmes continued: “Our enquiries into these incidents, which we believe may be linked, are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch. “The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 448 of 01/11/24.” You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org