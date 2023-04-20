Police investigating theft of £5,500 cattle crush from premises in Moira
Police are investigating after a cattle crush, worth around £5,500, was stolen from Fane Valley in Moira.
By Joanne Knox
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Thieves stole the Bateman Mark 2 Ambassador on Wednesday 12 April between 8.30am and 9am.
A white Ford Transit van, towing a twin axle flatbed trailer, is believed to have been involved in the theft.
If you know of the whereabouts of this stolen item, or have any information that could assist police with their investigation, please call Crimestoppers or 101 quoting serial 578 of 13/4/23.