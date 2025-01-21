Police issue appeal after attempted arson attack in Cushendun

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an attempted arson attack on a property in Cushendun on Sunday 19th January.

Detective Sergeant McAdoo said: “At approximately 9.45pm it was reported that approximately three men with hoods arrived at a house in the Knocknacarry Road area and smashed glass doors at the rear of the property. “The men proceeded to pour petrol inside the house, however made off before setting it alight. “A man and a teenage boy who were inside the property at the time received treatment for injuries sustained by the broken glass. “This is being treated as attempted arson with intent to endanger life and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1523 19/01/25. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/