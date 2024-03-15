Police issue renewed appeal for information as search continues for 52-year-old Paula Elliott
Paula was last seen on CCTV cameras leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn at 5.30pm on the evening of Tuesday 5 March, before making her way to Warren Gardens at around 5.36pm.
From Warren Gardens, she was seen travelling along the Hillsborough Road at 5.39pm, driving a red Citroen C4 car, which was found a short time later parked near the Lagan Towpath.
At the time, Paula was believed to have been wearing a grey/silver coloured Michael Kors puffer-style jacket with black leggings, multi coloured Sketcher trainers and sunglasses, and had her hair tied up with a pink crocodile clip.
Paula is described as having dark coloured hair, approximately 5 feet in height, and would have a medium to large build.
Police would ask anyone who was in the Warren Gardens area, on the Hillsborough Road or in the Lagan Towpath vicinity between the times specified on Tuesday 5 March, and noticed anyone matching Paula’s description, to contact officers at Lisburn station on 101, quoting reference number 1840 05/03/24.