Paula was last seen on CCTV cameras leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn at 5.30pm on the evening of Tuesday 5 March, before making her way to Warren Gardens at around 5.36pm.

From Warren Gardens, she was seen travelling along the Hillsborough Road at 5.39pm, driving a red Citroen C4 car, which was found a short time later parked near the Lagan Towpath.

At the time, Paula was believed to have been wearing a grey/silver coloured Michael Kors puffer-style jacket with black leggings, multi coloured Sketcher trainers and sunglasses, and had her hair tied up with a pink crocodile clip.

An updated image of missing woman Paula Elliott. (Pic: PSNI)

Paula is described as having dark coloured hair, approximately 5 feet in height, and would have a medium to large build.