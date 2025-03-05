The Police Service of Northern Ireland is reminding young tractor drivers of the road rules they must abide by, which include no driving in 30mph zones unless you pass the DVA tractor driving test.

A police spokesperson said that while it is “great to see young people out doing a day’s work”, they have noted an increase in the number of 16 year olds driving in 30mph zones – some of whom were genuinely unaware of this restriction, as well as some of the other rules of the road they must follow.

Here are a few rules that apply to driving a tractor when you are 16 years old:

- The tractor should be in a roadworthy condition with mirrors, working lights and number plates displayed.

- Hold a policy of insurance.

- Hold a provisional licence (category F).

- Display “L” plates.

- You can only drive tractors up to 2.45m wide and tow a trailer (two wheeled trailer or a close-coupled four wheel trailer) up to 2.45m wide for agricultural purposes only (no other machinery, eg a telehandler)

- The unladen/empty weight of the tractor must not exceed 2,550kg and the total weight of both vehicle and towed item must not exceed 24,390kg.

- The tractor must be fitted with an enclosed cab.

- Have an amber beacon for use on dual carriageways.

- No driving in 30mph zones, unless you upgrade your provisional category F licence by passing the DVA tractor driving test. This test (current cost £65) is available at certain DVA testing centres across Northern Ireland. For booking enquiries email DVA at B&[email protected] or Phone: 0300 200 7862. If you pass this tractor driving test you can then drive in 30mph zones at 16 years of age for agricultural purposes only.

Here is a link to a useful document in relation to agricultural vehicles which was created by the Ulster Farmers’ Union in partnership with other agencies and the PSNI: https://orlo.uk/evW5M