Police issue rules of the road reminder following an increase in 16 year olds driving tractors within 30mph zones
A police spokesperson said that while it is “great to see young people out doing a day’s work”, they have noted an increase in the number of 16 year olds driving in 30mph zones – some of whom were genuinely unaware of this restriction, as well as some of the other rules of the road they must follow.
Here are a few rules that apply to driving a tractor when you are 16 years old:
- The tractor should be in a roadworthy condition with mirrors, working lights and number plates displayed.
- Hold a policy of insurance.
- Hold a provisional licence (category F).
- Display “L” plates.
- You can only drive tractors up to 2.45m wide and tow a trailer (two wheeled trailer or a close-coupled four wheel trailer) up to 2.45m wide for agricultural purposes only (no other machinery, eg a telehandler)
- The unladen/empty weight of the tractor must not exceed 2,550kg and the total weight of both vehicle and towed item must not exceed 24,390kg.
- The tractor must be fitted with an enclosed cab.
- Have an amber beacon for use on dual carriageways.
- No driving in 30mph zones, unless you upgrade your provisional category F licence by passing the DVA tractor driving test. This test (current cost £65) is available at certain DVA testing centres across Northern Ireland. For booking enquiries email DVA at B&[email protected] or Phone: 0300 200 7862. If you pass this tractor driving test you can then drive in 30mph zones at 16 years of age for agricultural purposes only.
Here is a link to a useful document in relation to agricultural vehicles which was created by the Ulster Farmers’ Union in partnership with other agencies and the PSNI: https://orlo.uk/evW5M