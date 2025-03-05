Police issue scam advice following attempted fraud in Newtownards

Police received a report of attempted fraud on Monday 3rd March, in the Bangor Road area of Newtownards, when an elderly woman attempted to purchase a number of gift cards.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully, local police officers were able to speak with and help her at the time.

With criminals constantly changing how they present their scam to lure people in and swindle them, the main purpose is very much the same – they’re trying to get your personal and financial details which is used to commit a more sophisticated scam where the losses can be substantial and, for some, life changing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant King said: “The lengths scammers go to nowadays are extensive and in many cases they themselves, can be charming and persuasive, leaving many of us now having to take a minute to question that email, that call or that text message before acting. However, that’s not always the case for some of our elderly or more vulnerable members of the community, who may not be aware that they are being scammed. “If you are buying a gift card for anyone other than a person you know, it could be a scam, so please be on your guard at all times. Typically, victims receive a call, text or email demanding an urgent payment by purchasing gift cards. Fraudsters may claim to represent reputable organisations or even employers making them sound more believable. Following the purchase, the victim is then asked to provide the gift card code to the fraudster who does not require to have physical control over the card/voucher, but who will redeem the credit, leaving you with nothing.

PSNI logo

“Our advice is, don’t respond to unknown calls and texts; don’t give away personal or financial information to people you don’t know; don’t transfer money to unknown people and never click on links in text messages or emails, or respond to unsolicited texts. The best way to fight scams and not lose money is to stop, check and report.” Stop – Before you transfer money, purchase a gift card or disclose any personal details to anyone you do not know. Do not feel rushed or pressured by timelines - genuine callers will always give you time to consider your options. Check – Check and verify who you are communicating with using a trusted source. Take time to verify callers on another phone line where possible and check images via an image search. If you are in any doubt do not transfer any money or goods. Report – If you have been a victim of a scam, or perhaps you know a loved-one or friend who has, report it to police online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call local officers on 101 and your bank immediately. You can also report online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040. Scam texts can be forwarded to 7726 for further assistance. Information and advice regarding scams is available online at http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni