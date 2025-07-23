Police issue update as third person dies following Maguiresbridge 'shooting incident'

Police have issued an update on a shooting incident in County Fermanagh in which three people have now died.

Superintendent Robert McGowan, District Commander for Fermanagh and Omagh, said: “Earlier this morning, Wednesday 23 July, police received the report of an incident in Maguiresbridge.

“Officers, along with our colleagues in the Northern Ambulance Service, attended a house in the Drummeer Road area. Tragically, despite best medical efforts, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Sadly, I can confirm that a third person has, this afternoon, passed away in hospital.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has issued an update on a shooting incident in County Fermanagh in which three people have now died. (photo: stock image)

“A fourth person who was taken to hospital remains in a condition described as serious.

“All four had sustained gunshot wounds, and I can confirm that all four individuals are from the same household.” Superintendent McGowan continued: “I am keen to, first and foremost, express my sympathy to family members and loved ones who are today left in total shock, and who will inevitably be struggling to come to terms with their unimaginable loss.

“The Police Service has now commenced a murder investigation and detectives are working at pace to determine the circumstances.

“This is a quiet, rural location and I am aware that this tragic event will have sent waves of sadness throughout the community. Please be assured that you will see a continued police presence in the area, as we continue to carry out our enquiries.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I would appeal for patience as we work to understand the events that have taken place. We will continue to bring updates as our investigation continues.

“In the meantime, I would ask anyone with information, CCTV footage or dashcam footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 276 of 23/07/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org