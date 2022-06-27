Police issue warning to underage partygoers - ‘You will not be permitted entry’

Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team said it had been brought to their attention that young people, under the age of 18, plan to attend an event at the Bannville House, Banbridge, hoping to gain entry using counterfeit identification on Thursday 30 June.
In a Facebook post, officers said: “We want to stress that no one under the age of 18 should be in attendance at this event and, if you are under the age of 18, you will not be permitted entry.
“We are working with the organisers and venue staff to ensure that this event runs smoothly and, ultimately, as safely as possible,” they added.