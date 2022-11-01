Detective Inspector Michael Hawthorne said: "A report was received at around 1.10am from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service of a man lying unconscious on the footpath. He had sustained a head injury.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries but sadly, passed away. He has been named as Aaron Law from the Portglenone area.”

A 41-year-old man who was arrested by police remains in custody.

Aaron Law with his children Grace, 15 and Harry, 10. Image supplied by PSNI.

Detective Inspector Hawthorne continued: "Aaron was a much-loved father of two children and a cherished son and brother. Our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is devastating for his family and friends.

"I would appeal to anyone who was on Main Street or in premises nearby prior to, or around the time the report was made to us, or anyone who was driving and may have captured what occurred on their dashcam, to get in touch with us.

"I would also appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to call our detectives on 101, quoting reference number 242 of 30/10/22."

Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.