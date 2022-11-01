News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police launch manslaughter investigation into the death of a 34-year-old man following Portglenone assault

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team have launched a manslaughter investigation into the death of 34-year-old Aaron Law. It follows a report of an assault in the Main Street area of Portglenone in the early hours of Sunday (30 October).

By Joanne Knox
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 9:57am

Detective Inspector Michael Hawthorne said: "A report was received at around 1.10am from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service of a man lying unconscious on the footpath. He had sustained a head injury.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries but sadly, passed away. He has been named as Aaron Law from the Portglenone area.”

A 41-year-old man who was arrested by police remains in custody.

Aaron Law with his children Grace, 15 and Harry, 10. Image supplied by PSNI.

Most Popular

Detective Inspector Hawthorne continued: "Aaron was a much-loved father of two children and a cherished son and brother. Our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is devastating for his family and friends.

"I would appeal to anyone who was on Main Street or in premises nearby prior to, or around the time the report was made to us, or anyone who was driving and may have captured what occurred on their dashcam, to get in touch with us.

"I would also appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to call our detectives on 101, quoting reference number 242 of 30/10/22."

Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement

Read More
Beragh accident: Police name 21-year-old accident victim John Rafferty