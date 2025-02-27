Police make arrest in Enniskillen area after large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis seized

Police have arrested a man and seized a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, following a search of a property in the Enniskillen area.

Detective Inspector Conlan, said: “Shortly after 10am on Thursday morning, 27th February, officers carried out a search of a residential premises in the area. “A number of suspected cannabis plants were located, worth an estimated street value of up to £90,000, and were seized as a result of the search, along with a vehicle. “Officers arrested a man, aged 27, on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences in connection with the search. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries. “We remain committed to tackling both the supply of drugs in our community and disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of crime. “Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play. “Our investigation is continuing and I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.” You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/