Police make second arrest after Ballycastle hit-and-run collision

The 31-year-old man remains in police custody at this time.

The police investigation into the hit-and-run collision on 21 August, in which a man and a woman were struck by a van on the Moyarget Road, Mosside, is continuing. The collision occurred at around 10.20pm.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith commented: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance to date in terms of eyewitness reports and we are particularly keen to view any more footage taken in the area around that time.

Police at accident scene

“This could be dash cam, mobile, CCTV or doorbell camera footage.