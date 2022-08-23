Police make second arrest after Ballycastle hit-and-run collision
Detectives investigating a serious road traffic collision in Ballycastle on Sunday night have made a second arrest.
By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 7:53 pm
The 31-year-old man remains in police custody at this time.
The police investigation into the hit-and-run collision on 21 August, in which a man and a woman were struck by a van on the Moyarget Road, Mosside, is continuing. The collision occurred at around 10.20pm.
Detective Inspector MacCionáoith commented: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance to date in terms of eyewitness reports and we are particularly keen to view any more footage taken in the area around that time.
“This could be dash cam, mobile, CCTV or doorbell camera footage.
“We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2001 21/08/22.”