Police name 42-year-old pedestrian who died following a collision in County Antrim

Police have confirmed that the pedestrian who sadly died following a collision in Antrim on Tuesday 14 February was 42-year-old Daniel Duffy.

By Joanne Knox
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 11:59am

Daniel, known as Danny, was involved in a collision on the Randalstown Road area just after 10pm.

The investigation is ongoing and Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 2070 of 14/02/23.

Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Daniel 'Danny' Duffy.
