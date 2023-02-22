Police name 42-year-old pedestrian who died following a collision in County Antrim
Police have confirmed that the pedestrian who sadly died following a collision in Antrim on Tuesday 14 February was 42-year-old Daniel Duffy.
Updated 22nd Feb 2023
Daniel, known as Danny, was involved in a collision on the Randalstown Road area just after 10pm.
The investigation is ongoing and Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 2070 of 14/02/23.
