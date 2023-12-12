Police name man who died following accident in Armoy as Michael Scally (34)
Sergeant Miller-Devlin, from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 11.30pm of a collision within the vicinity of the Coolkeeran Road, involving a silver Peugeot 207.
“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services and first aid was provided at the scene.”
Mr Scally was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries where he sadly passed away. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.
Sergeant Miller-Devlin continued: “Local diversions were in place for a time – however the road has since reopened to traffic. A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened is ongoing.
“Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1912 10/12/23.”