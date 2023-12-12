The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm the man who sadly died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Armoy on Sunday evening (10 December) was 34-year-old Michael Scally from the Ballycastle area.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin, from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 11.30pm of a collision within the vicinity of the Coolkeeran Road, involving a silver Peugeot 207.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services and first aid was provided at the scene.”

Mr Scally was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries where he sadly passed away. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Michael Scally. (Pic: PSNI)

Sergeant Miller-Devlin continued: “Local diversions were in place for a time – however the road has since reopened to traffic. A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened is ongoing.