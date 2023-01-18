The fire in the Edinburgh Park area was reported to police this morning (Wednesday 18 January) at 6am.

Police attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Police can confirm that the man who died in a residential fire in Omagh today was 52-year-old Andrew Halliday.

Mark Deeney, Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, said: “On Wednesday 18 January at 5.39am, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a two storey terraced house in Edinburgh Park, Omagh.

“Three fire appliances attended the incident - one from Omagh, one from Dromore and one from Fintona. Firefighters rescued a man from the house and extinguished the fire.

"They administered first aid to the casualty, but tragically he died at the scene.

“The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with his loved ones at this time."