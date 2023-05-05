Police name motorcyclist who died following a collision in Tobermore as Aidy Clarkin (43)
Police can confirm that the motorcyclist who sadly died following a collision in Tobermore yesterday, Thursday 4 May, was 43-year-old Aidy Clarkin from the Draperstown area.
Published 5th May 2023
Aidy was involved in a single-vehicle collision on the Lisnamuck Road shortly after 5pm.
The investigation is ongoing and Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1531 of 04/05/23.
Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/