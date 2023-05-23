Police name motorcyclist who died following Donaghadee accident as 26-year-old Steven McDowell
He was 26-year-old Steven McDowell from the Donaghadee area.
Sergeant Miller-Devlin said: “The collision, involving a van and motorcycle, occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Monday evening, 22 May.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene from his injuries."
Sergeant Miller-Devlin continued: “The road remains closed to motorists this morning.
“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2177 of 22/05/23.”
