News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police name motorcyclist who died following Donaghadee accident as 26-year-old Steven McDowell

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Killaughey Road, Donaghadee.
By Joanne Knox
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read

He was 26-year-old Steven McDowell from the Donaghadee area.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin said: “The collision, involving a van and motorcycle, occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Monday evening, 22 May.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene from his injuries."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Killaughey Road, Donaghadee.The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Killaughey Road, Donaghadee.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Killaughey Road, Donaghadee.
Most Popular

Sergeant Miller-Devlin continued: “The road remains closed to motorists this morning.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2177 of 22/05/23.”

Read More
Police name motorcyclist who died following a collision in Tobermore as Aidy Cla...