Police name motorcyclist who died following two-vehicle collision in Enniskillen

By Joanne Knox
Published 14th Nov 2024, 10:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed the man who died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Enniskillen on Friday evening (8 November) was 42-year-old Yevhenii Ivanenko.

Mr Ivanenko, who was the rider of a Honda CBF 600 motorcycle, sadly passed away at the scene of the collision on the Derrylin Road shortly after 9.30pm.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to examining the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1743 of 08/11/24.

Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

News you can trust since 1963
Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice