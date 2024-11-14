Police name motorcyclist who died following two-vehicle collision in Enniskillen
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed the man who died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Enniskillen on Friday evening (8 November) was 42-year-old Yevhenii Ivanenko.
Mr Ivanenko, who was the rider of a Honda CBF 600 motorcycle, sadly passed away at the scene of the collision on the Derrylin Road shortly after 9.30pm.
Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to examining the circumstances of the collision.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1743 of 08/11/24.
Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport