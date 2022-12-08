Ms Johnston, who was 35, was a pedestrian and died at the scene of a collision on the Dunhill Road, between Coleraine and Limavady, on Tuesday evening, 6 December.

Anyone with information in regards to the collision, or who may have dashcam footage from around the time, which was on Tuesday at about 7pm, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1653 06/12/22.