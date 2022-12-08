News you can trust since 1963
Police name woman who died following Coleraine hit-and-run as 35-year-old Catriona Josephine Johnston

Police can confirm that the woman who died following a hit-and-run collision outside Coleraine on Tuesday evening was Catriona Josephine Johnston (pictured).

By Joanne Knox
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Ms Johnston, who was 35, was a pedestrian and died at the scene of a collision on the Dunhill Road, between Coleraine and Limavady, on Tuesday evening, 6 December.

Anyone with information in regards to the collision, or who may have dashcam footage from around the time, which was on Tuesday at about 7pm, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1653 06/12/22.

This picture of Ms Catriona Josephine Johnston has been issued by police with permission from her family.