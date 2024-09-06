Police officers have escaped injury after their patrol vehicle was rammed in Banbridge.

Inspector Kelly said: “At approximately 9.30pm on Thursday 5 September officers received a report that a black BMW X5 was driving erratically in the Scarva Street area.

“Officers attended and observed the vehicle parked in a car park in the Commercial Road area of the town.

“As police approached the car the driver of the vehicle drove around the police car and deliberately collided with it – causing substantial damage.

“The vehicle then failed to stop for police and a police chase ensued after it left the car park in the direction of Linenhall Street.

“A short time later the car was detected in the Hunters Hill Park area of Gilford – with the suspect sitting nearby who appeared to be intoxicated.

“The man, aged 34, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to provide specimen of breath for preliminary breath, and dangerous driving.

“He remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue into the investigation.

“We’re appealing to anyone who saw the black BMW X5, or captured dash-cam footage of its movements to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1657 05/09/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/