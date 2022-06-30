Police reiterate appeal for information following fatal accident

The collision involved a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a black Triumph Daytona motorbike and occurred shortly after 8.30pm.

Ainslie Gordon (49) from Cookstown died in hospital from his injuries following the collision.

Sergeant Joanne Boyd, from the Collision Investigation Unit (CIU), said officers are especially keen for the rider of a blue and white coloured Suzuki GSXR motorcycle to contact them.

CCTV image issued by police

“We are particularly interested in speaking with the motorcyclist in this image who may have been riding with Mr Gordon around the time the collision took place.

“We are appealing to the rider, or someone who may recognise the motorcycle with its distinctive dark coloured screen and blue seat cowl on the pillion seat, to contact us.