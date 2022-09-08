Police reunite stolen dog with delighted owner Chelsea (13)

Police received a report on 27 June 2021 that Coco, a Chihuahua Jack Russell mixed breed, had been stolen from its home on the Ormeau Road.

Sergeant Matt Boucher explained: “Coco’s disappearance had a devastating impact on its family and our enquiries have been ongoing since her disappearance to try and find her.

“Unfortunately, despite a number of sightings of Coco in the days after she disappeared, she was never located.

Chelsea reunited with Coco

“This morning, Thursday 8 September, officers carried out a search of a property in the north Belfast area and Coco was located and seized from the address.

“A 36-year-old male was subsequently cautioned on suspicion of handling stolen goods and our enquiries remain ongoing.”

Following a trip to the vets to confirm Coco was well, and her microchip details were correct, officers were delighted to be able to return her to her rightful owners after 15 months away.

“This was an intelligence led search which led to the discovery of Coco at this address,” Sergeant Boucher continued.

“It was a great feeling to see the Gray family’s reaction when we arrived unannounced at their front door with Coco in our arms.

“She certainly knew she was home as she barked loudly when we arrived outside the address.

“Coco’s return home was also a fantastic late birthday surprise for her owner, Chelsea, who celebrated her 13th birthday on Wednesday.

“Our enquiries into the theft of Coco are ongoing but, in the meantime, we are delighted that we have been able to reunite her with her rightful owners.”

Anyone with any information about the theft of Coco is asked to contact police at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 2481 of 27/06/21.