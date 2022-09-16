Police seize £330,000 worth of drugs from ‘large scale criminal enterprise’

Detective Inspector Kelly commented: “Searches were conducted at a business premises and two residential properties where a quantity of suspected drugs, with an estimated street value of approximately £330,000, and drug paraphernalia was seized along with other items, including phones, a vehicle and a quantity of cash.

“Two women, aged 42 and 62, and two men, aged 20 and 73, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs related offences.

“The 73 year old man has since been released on police bail while the other three suspects remain in custody.

Drugs seized by PSNI officers

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“From the various types and quantities of drugs seized, it is clear that this was a highly active and large scale criminal enterprise and the seizures and arrests will cause a significant disruption to the supply of drugs in the Dungannon area.

“I would encourage anyone who has information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”