Police trying to locate pig after Co Down accident
Police in Co Down are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a pig that was involved in a road traffic accident.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 1:16 pm
If you live in the Saintfield area and have seen this pig then officers want to hear from you.
The pig was involved in a road traffic collision on the Station Road on Sunday 27 June. The owner has been unable to locate it since.
Please ring 101 and ask for Constable Cushley Downpatrick if you have any information.