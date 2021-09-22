Police urge show goers to leave extra time for their journey

PressEye-Northern Ireland- 15th May 2019-Picture by Brian Little/PressEye General views. of Balmoral Park during the first day of the Balmoral Show 2019 Picture by Brian Little/PressEye

Lisburn and Castlereagh PSNI District Commander, Supt. Julie Mullan said: “Of course, we are delighted to see the Balmoral Show back again this year. This is an excellent day out for everyone and I want everyone to enjoy a positive experience.

“Please help us to help you by being patient and by driving and parking responsibly and with regard to other road users and park only in the designated locations.

“Public safety is of paramount importance to us so anyone parked illegally could get a fixed penalty notice for ignoring parking restrictions.

“These restrictions will be obvious so please do not ignore them, so follow the signage and direction of police and parking marshals