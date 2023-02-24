The driver of the lorry, reported stolen from the Donegal area, failed to stop for An Garda Síochána in the Lifford Bridge area and drove off towards Strabane on Thursday evening (23 February) around 8.40pm.

Officers in Strabane observed the lorry which failed to stop for police again.

The driver drove on and, during the course of the incident, collided with the back of a parked police vehicle causing some damage.

A Police service vehicle was damaged in the Lifford Road area of Strabane after it was struck by an articulated lorry.

No officers were in the vehicle at the time.

A 37-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and handling stolen goods. He remains in custody at this time.

Inspector James McLaughlin said: “As enquiries continue, and as we liaise with An Garda Síochána, we're appealing to anyone who captured dash cam footage to call 101 and quote 1894 23/02/23."