Police warn drivers over ‘donut’ performances on rural road

Sperrin North Neighbourhood officers said they are working to tackle anti-social behaviour related to vehicles in the Bready area and are warning those involved to stop before someone is injured.
In a Facebook post the officers said residents have expressed concerns about drivers meeting at the junction of Alder Road and Lisdivin Road.
“In a recent report made on 21st June, vehicles were reported to have been driven in a reckless manner at the junction, performing ‘donuts’. While this report was made at around 7pm that evening, it’s been reported this type of activity can happen at any time in the evening through to the early hours of the morning.
“Pictured are recent tyre marks left at this junction.
“Not only are the drivers involved causing a nuisance, but someone could end up seriously injured. Local officers will be increasing their presence in the area and, in the meantime, if this happening in your area, please report it to us. The quicker you make a report, the quicker we can act,” they added.