Police warn drivers over ‘donut’ performances on rural road

Sperrin North Neighbourhood officers said they are working to tackle anti-social behaviour related to vehicles in the Bready area and are warning those involved to stop before someone is injured.

In a Facebook post the officers said residents have expressed concerns about drivers meeting at the junction of Alder Road and Lisdivin Road.

“In a recent report made on 21st June, vehicles were reported to have been driven in a reckless manner at the junction, performing ‘donuts’. While this report was made at around 7pm that evening, it’s been reported this type of activity can happen at any time in the evening through to the early hours of the morning.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marks left by drivers performing 'donuts'

“Pictured are recent tyre marks left at this junction.