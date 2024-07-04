Glyn Roberts at one of the 20 bill boards promoting the campaign.

VOTING has opened for this year’s High Street Hero Awards, which will showcase the very best independent retailers and high street in Northern Ireland.

You can nominate your favourite business until July 31. It is the perfect opportunity to recognise the independent retailers who are going above and beyond to serve the community and ensure that the local high street is still a thriving place to shop and socialise.

Whether your High Street Hero is your favourite butcher, baker, or barista, they will all be showcased across 13 different categories, including convenience store, deli, butcher, off licence and more, with the business who receives the most votes also named Overall Independent Retailer.

A record 12,000 votes were cast last year to determine who was crowned Northern Ireland’s retail elite last year. The County Antrim town of Ballymoney was named High Street of The Year for 2023 in a tight race with Belfast’s Shankill Road and Newtownards.

This campaign will be promoted in an 18 town and city tour of Northern Ireland throughout this month. It is being promoted on 65 bus T-squares and 20 billboards.

Go to https://retailni.com/High-Street-Heroes to cast your vote now.

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “Independent retail is the lifeblood of communities right across Northern Ireland and our annual High Street Heroes NI campaign represents the biggest celebration of our thriving local retail sector.

"Our awards are different – they are a public vote, with no judges and it is local consumers deciding who wins.

“We’re gearing up for another huge showcase event and a massive celebration of the individual businesses who are the beating heart of our many villages, towns, and cities.