Ponies out in force at Connell Hill for the first leg of the TRI Pony Spring Tour

All Novice and Open Classes were very well supported. With classes starting from the 128 ponies, and jumping against the clock starting at Class 5, the 128 85 cm ponies saw County Down rider Caitie McEvoy take first place on Martin McEvoy’s Tynan Petal.

Next up, and with a very fast time saw Alice Steele taking her pony Sparkling Miss Leglands into top spot with a super fast double clear in both the 128 90cm class and 128 1m class.

Class 8 saw the start of the 138 ponies, with a very high standard of riding from all competitors. Taking first place in the 138 1m class was Cookstown competitor Rosa McIIhatton on Pamela Lowe’s Roughan Boy.

Katie McDonald jumping Barryroe Prince William (128 80cm). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

With an abundance of entries throughout the course of the day, competitors in the 148 category sported their talents with an excellent standard of jumping, and the first of these classes being ridden against the clock was the 1.1m, where first place went to Zoie Dobbins riding Amanda Lynch’s Derryvane Belle.

Abbie Rose McGeady took the lead in the 148 1.20m riding Lisa McGeady’s Annaghmore Boomahontas into top place.

The Children on Horses categories saw Zac Hanna win the COH 1m class on Nicole Galbraith’s Marylynn TN, and Taylor McKnight took a very plausible first place in the final class of the day on Christine McKnight’s Tassagh Sky Doctor in the 1.10m.

Well done to all competitors.

Zoe Smyth jumping Brynsion Good Looking (128 60cm). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Organisers would like to thank each and every one who helped to make this show such a big success from the judges and stewards to the catering staff and of course all the parents and grooms.

Results (Saturday 24th February)

Class 1. 128 - 50 cms inc. Walter Reape Newcomers League:

Double Clears: Rider Kate Green (U), Animal Apple Jack (HPA), Owner Claire Green; Rider Mary Mcbride (U) Chaple Lane Trigger, Owner Jane McBride; Rider Ronan Wylie (U), Animal Dunstone 33, Owner Mark Wylie; Rider Alyssa Smyth (U), Animal Dycott Fashion Statement, Owner Darren Smyth; Rider Cooper McManus (U), Animal My Mr Barney B, Owner Jenni Parker; Caleb Mitchell (U), Animal Thistledown Royal Academy, Owner Richard Mitchell.

Zoe Dobbins jumping Derryvane Belle (1st 148 1.10m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Class 2. 128 - 60 cms inc ARKEquine Under 8 National Discovery League:

Double Clears: Animal Apple Jack (HPA), Rider Kate Green (U), Owner Claire Green; Animal Brynsion Good Looking, Rider Zoe Smyth (U), Owner Darren Smyth; Animal Carnlea Bambino, Rider Clara Little (U), Owner Charlene Little; Animal Chaple Lane Trigger, Rider Mary McBride (U), Owner Jane Mcbride; Animal Drumhass Diamond, Rider Eliza Burke (U), Owner Louise Burke; Animal Dunstone 33, Rider Ronan Wylie (U), Owner Mark Wylie; Animal Leam Ben, Rider Maeve Nesbitt (U), Owner Samuel Nesbitt; Animal Lucky Stitch, Rider Jack Bell (U), Owner Katie Bell; Animal My Mr Barney B, Rider Cooper McManus (U), Owner Jenni Parker; Animal Penanns Smurf, Rider Perrie barkley (U), Owner Gareth Barkley; Animal Sandra T, Rider Jack Bell (U), Owner Sharon Callaghan; Animal Smokey Joe (HPA), Rider Caleb Mitchell (U), Owner Richard Mitchell; Animal Super Cinnamon, Rider Miley Ella Jo Rouke (U), Owner Tina Rouke; Animal Thistledown Royal Academy, Rider Caleb Mitchell (U), Owner Richard Mitchell.

Class 3. 128 70cm inc ARKEquine Under 10 National Discovery League:

Double Clears: Animal Ballynoe Bulls Eye, Rider Kacie Maguire (U), Owner Louise Halford; Animal Blueoak Bonnie, Rider Tim Morton (U), Owner Joanne Morton; Animal Brynsion Good Looking, Rider Zoe Smyth (U), Owner Darren Smyth; Animal Longwood Grandpas Diamond, Rider Mark Brown (U), Owner Roslyn Brown; Animal Lucky Stitch, Rider Jack Bell (U), Owner Katie Bell; Animal Maximilo, Rider Mark Brown (U), Owner Roslyn Brown; Animal Parkhills Jackbequick, Rider Tim Morton (U), Owner Joanne Morton; Animal Penanns Smurf, Rider Perrie Barkley (U), Owner Gareth Barkley; Animal Sandra T, Rider Jack Bell (U), Owner Sharon Callaghan; Animal Serge (JC), Rider Nuala Arbuckle (U), Owner Rosie Arbuckle; Animal Super Cinnamon, Rider Miley Ella Jo Rouke, Owner Tina Rouke; Animal Smokey Joe (HPA), Rider Caleb Mitchell (U), Owner Richard Mitchell.

Abbey-Rose McGeady jumping Annaghmore Boomahantas (1st 148 1.20m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Class 4.128 80cm inc Elite Equine National Pony Committee Discovery League & Mullingar Equestrian ISH Auctions YPS:

Double Clears: Animal Barryroe Prince William, Rider Katie McDonald (U), Owner Alex McDonald; Animal Bluebell (SJI), Rider Tegan Mulgrew (U), Owner Janine Mulgrew; Animal Blueoak Rockstar, Rider Tim Morton (U), Owner Joanne Morton; Animal Creevelea Toy Soldier (WPC), Rider Rory McBride (U), Owner Jane mcbride; Animal Helas Babe, Rider Harry Kelly (U) Owner Ballymagan Equine; Animal Jay, Rider Maeve Nesbitt (U), Owner Samuel Nesbitt; Animal Maesteg Edward, Rider Kara Mclaughlin (U), Owner Ronan Mclaughlin; Animal MHS Nutcracker, Rider Alyssa Smyth (U), Owner Darren Smyth; Animal Pixie lix, Rider Lacey McLaughlin (U), Owner Cali O'Donnell; Animal Treworgan Chiff-Chaff, Rider Tegan Mulgrew (U), Owner Kendra McElhennon.

Class 5. 128 85cm inc B.Sweeney Equine Ltd Future Champions Series:

Placed: 1st Animal Tynan Petal, Rider Caitie McEvoy (U), Owner Martin McEvoy; 2nd Animal Dutch Lady (NL), Rider Caitie McEvoy (U), Owner Martin McEvoy; 3rd Animal Helas Babe, Rider Harry Kelly (U), Owner Ballymagan Equin; 4th Animal Orlaiths Dream, Rider Tim Morton (U), Owner Joanne Morton; 5th Animal Leo The Lionheart Ii, Rider Kara Mclaughlin (U), Owner Ronan Mclaughlin.

Class 6 128 90cm inc Mullingar Equestrian ISH Auctions YPS:

Placed: 1st Animal Sparkling Miss Leglands, Rider Alice Steele (U), Owner Victoria Steele; 2nd Animal Bluebell (SJI), Rider Tegan Mulgrew (U), Owner Janine Mulgrew; 3rd Animal Tynwydd Alun, Rider Alice Steele (U), Owner Victoria Steele.

Kacie Maguire jumping Ballynoe Bulls Eye (128 70cm). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Class 7. 128 1m inc B.Sweeney Equine Ltd Future Champions Series:

Placed: 1st Animal Sparkling Miss Leglands, Rider Alice Steele (U), Owner Victoria Steele; 2nd Animal Linde Hoeve's Ricardo, Rider Khloe McLaughlin (U), Owner Ronan Mclaughlin; 3rd Animal Billibob, Rider James Mellett (U), Owner Martin Mellett; 4th Animal Diamond's Sunshine, Rider Liam H Kelly (U), Owner Ballymagan Equine.

Class 8. 138 80cm:

Double Clears: Animal Chunky Monkey, Rider Grace Clark (U), Owner Julie Clark; Animal Creggan Belle, Rider Moya Cronin (U), Owner Deirdre Cronin; Animal Cynbrook Heiress, Rider Zac Hanna (U), Owner Nicole Galbraith; Animal Derrymattery Fudge, Rider Sarah Pike (U), Owner Lynda Pike. Animal Highburren Cameron, Rider Zac Hanna (U), Owner Nicole Galbraith; Animal Monkey Madness, Rider Lacey McLaughlin (U), Owner Paul McLaughlin; Animal Sam's Secret, Rider Rebecca Coulter (U), Owner Kelly Galbraith.

Class 9. 138 90cm inc Elite Equine National Pony Committee Discovery League & Mullingar Equestrian ISH Auctions YPS:

Double Clears: Animal Highburren Cameron, Rider Zac Hanna (U), Owner Nicole Galbraith; Animal Kilkern Mist, Rider Khloe McLaughlin (U), Owner Andrew Farren; Animal Loughbeg Dunby, Rider Callie Cooke (U), Owner Susan Cooke; Animal Monkey Madness, Rider Lacey McLaughlin (U), Owner Paul McLaughlin; Animal Whitehill Bella, Rider Keeva McElhennon (U), Owner Kendra McElhennon.

Class 10.138 1m inc Mullingar Equestrian ISH Auctions YPS:

Placed: 1st Animal Roughan Boy, Rider Rosa McIlhatton (U), Owner Pamela Lowe; 2nd Animal Sparkling Kiowa Moon, Rider Sara Margey (U), Owner Sharon Margey; 3rd Animal Ardkill Bobby Blue, Rider Sarah Pike (U), Animal Lynda Pike.

Class 11.138 1.10m inc B.Sweeney Equine Ltd Future Champions Series:

Placed: 1st Animal Sparkling Kiowa Moon, Rider Sara Margey (U), Owner Sharon Margey.

Class 12. 148 80cm:

Double Clears: Animal Anita’s Prince, Rider Megan Louise Rouke (U), Owner Tina Rouke; Animal Battlebridge Alfie, Rider Annie Connell (U), Owner Amanda Connell; Animal Bohola Hero (CP), Rider Sara Margey (U), Owner Sharon Margey; Animal BSH Golden Boy, Rider Éabha Brennan (U), Owner Shaun Brennan; Animal Carstown golden splash, Rider Hannah MacCombe-Funston (U), Owner Heather Funston; Animal Echomill, Rider Peter Morton (U), Owner Joanne Morton; Animal Georginas Boy, Rider Eva Omelvena (U), Owner Michelle Omelvena; Animal Lynncot Lord Saphire, Rider Zara Smyth (U), Owner Samantha Smyth; Animal Roanwood Jersey Girl, Rider Peter Morton (U), Owner Joanne Morton; Animal ZNC Tipp's Krafty Boy, Rider Zoe Caskey (U), Owner Lynn Caskey.

Class 13. 148 90cm:

Double Clears: Animal Anita’s Prince, Rider Megan Louise Rouke (U), Owner Tina Rouke; Animal Battlebridge Alfie, Rider Annie Connell (U), Owner Amanda Connell; Animal Berryburn Shooting Star, Rider Hannah MacCombe-Funston (U), Owner Roy Arthur; Animal Blueoak Lux, Rider Peter Morton (U), Owner Ann Galvin; Animal Bohola Hero (CP), Rider Sara Margey (U), Owner Sharon Margey; Animal BSH Golden Boy, Rider Éabha Brennan (U), Owner Shaun Brennan; Animal Echomill, Rider Peter Morton (U), Owner Joanne Morton; Animal Garvagh Silver Knight, Rider Lexie Maguire (U), Owner Angela Maguire; Animal Georginas Boy, Rider Eva Omelvena (U), Owner Michelle Omelvena; Animal Knockgraffon Girl, Rider Emma McGillion (U), Owner Seamus McGillion; Animal Marchesi Gem Stone, Rider Arielle Allen (U), Owner Joanne Sloan Allen; Animal Robyn’s April Song, Rider Abbie-Rose Mc Geady (U), Owner Lisa Mc Geady.

Class 14. 148 1m inc Elite Equine National Pony Committee Discovery League & Mullingar Equestrian ISH Auctions YPS:

Double Clears: Animal Ballymote Golden Gem, Rider Peter Morton (U) Ann Galvin; Animal Blueoak Shelby, Rider Peter Morton (U), Owner Ann Galvin; Animal Coffee Luke Thunder, Rider Megan Savage (U), Owner Katrina Savage; Animal Cornhill rose, Rider Helen RICE (U), Owner Dominic Rice; Animal Derrylough Lorna, Rider Laura Stanfield (U), Owner Kathy McGillie; Animal Derryvane Belle, Rider Zoie Dobbins (U), Owner Amanda Lynch; Animal Little mr tattersalls, Rider Oliver Kinnear (U), Owner Sonya Kinnear; Animal My mucker man, Rider Kayla ODonnell (U), Owner Louise Moore; Animal Robyn’s April Song, Rider Abbie-Rose Mc Geady (U), Owner Lisa Mc Geady; Animal Sandstorm CPBS, Rider Oliver Kinnear (U), Owner Sonya Kinnear.

Class 15.148 1.10m inc Mullingar Equestrian ISH Auctions YPS:

Placed: 1st Animal Derryvane Belle, Rider Zoie Dobbins (U), Owner Amanda Lynch; 2nd Animal Annaghmore Boomahontas, Rider Abbie-Rose Mc Geady (U), Owner Lisa Mc Geady; 3rd Animal Glenarousk Flash Bandit, Rider Ted Gibson (U), Owner Edna Gamble; 4th Animal Swinford Lass, Rider Eenna Hamilton (U), Owner Anne Diamond; 5th Animal Cornhill Rose, Rider Helen RICE (U), Owner Dominic Rice; 6th Animal Heolas Queen Anne, Rider Lily Brown (U), Owner Kodie Clarke.

Class 16. 148 1.20m inc B.Sweeney Equine Ltd Future Champions Series:

Placed: 1st Animal Annaghmore Boomahontas, Rider Abbie-Rose Mc Geady (U), Owner Lisa Mc Geady; 2nd Animal Ferro Firework, Rider Peter Morton (U), Owner Joanne Morton; 3rd Animal Mulvin Blazer, Rider Adam Adair (U), Owner William Jnr Adair; 4th Animal Swinford Lass, Rider Eenna Hamilton (U) Owner Anne Diamond.

Class 17. 1m Children on Horses:

Placed: 1st Animal Marylynn TN, Rider Zac Hanna, Owner Nicole Galbraith; 2nd Animal MON AMI ALME, Rider Emma Burns, Owner Fran Rowlatt-McCormick; 3rd Animal Tassagh Sky Doctor, Rider Taylor McKnight, Owner Christine Mcknight; 4th Animal Carnone Annabelle, Rider Tara Brennan, Owner Shaun Brennan; 5th Animal Greyjoy, Rider Darragh Murphy, Owner Briony Murphy.

Class 18. 1.10m/1.20m Children on Horses & Juniors:

