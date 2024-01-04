News you can trust since 1963
Pony Christmas Special at Mossvale Equestrian Centre

MOSSVALE Equestrian Centre held its Pony Christmas Special on Friday 16th December where a fun night was had by all.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 4th Jan 2024, 09:37 GMT
The next showjumping date at Mossvale will be Friday 5th January. Everyone at Mossvale hopes Santa comes to you all this weekend!

Results

Cross-poles:

Little Olivia Ward on Oscar. (Mossvale)Little Olivia Ward on Oscar. (Mossvale)
1st Pippa Leatham, Flash Harry;

2nd Emma Hill, Izzy;

3rd Libby Leatham, Silver Jubilee;

4th Olivia Ward, Oscar;

Pippa Leatham on Flash Harry. (Pic: Mossvale)Pippa Leatham on Flash Harry. (Pic: Mossvale)
5th Daryl Bicker, Rosey lou;

6th Brook Hanna, King.

40cms:

1st Pippa Leatham, Flash Harry.

Emma Hill on Izzy. (Pic: Mossvale)Emma Hill on Izzy. (Pic: Mossvale)
50cms:

1st Ellen Hare, Chief;

2nd James McClelland, Stormin Norman;

3rd Lily Henderson, Emily;

Rachel Stranney, Lucky. (Pic: Mossvale)Rachel Stranney, Lucky. (Pic: Mossvale)
4th Oliver Hill, Flash;

5th Rachel Stranney, Lucky;

6th Lauren Orr, Teddy.

60cms:

1st Zara McConnell, Rio;

2nd Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou;

Emma Hill on Caz. (Pic: Mossvale)Emma Hill on Caz. (Pic: Mossvale)
3rd Emma Morrison, Caz;

4th Ellen Hare, Chief;

5th Rose Henderson, Tubbs;

6th Lucy Hampton, Case.

70cms:

1st Ethan Murphy, Dan the Man;

2nd Emma Morrison, Caz;

3rd Kathryn Wolfe, Charlie;

4th Emily Wolfe, Jackson;

5th Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou.