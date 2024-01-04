Pony Christmas Special at Mossvale Equestrian Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The next showjumping date at Mossvale will be Friday 5th January. Everyone at Mossvale hopes Santa comes to you all this weekend!
Results
Cross-poles:
1st Pippa Leatham, Flash Harry;
2nd Emma Hill, Izzy;
3rd Libby Leatham, Silver Jubilee;
4th Olivia Ward, Oscar;
5th Daryl Bicker, Rosey lou;
6th Brook Hanna, King.
40cms:
1st Pippa Leatham, Flash Harry.
50cms:
1st Ellen Hare, Chief;
2nd James McClelland, Stormin Norman;
3rd Lily Henderson, Emily;
4th Oliver Hill, Flash;
5th Rachel Stranney, Lucky;
6th Lauren Orr, Teddy.
60cms:
1st Zara McConnell, Rio;
2nd Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou;
3rd Emma Morrison, Caz;
4th Ellen Hare, Chief;
5th Rose Henderson, Tubbs;
6th Lucy Hampton, Case.
70cms:
1st Ethan Murphy, Dan the Man;
2nd Emma Morrison, Caz;
3rd Kathryn Wolfe, Charlie;
4th Emily Wolfe, Jackson;
5th Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou.