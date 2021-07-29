Poots announces further £1.6million Covid-19 support scheme for pig producers

Applications to the Scheme can now be made through the DAERA website and must be submitted by 12 August 2021.

Announcing the support scheme for pig farmers, Minister Poots said: “I am pleased that my Department has been able to once again secure £1.6million in support for those pig producers who have seen a significant fall in the price they received for cull sows from May 2020. I am hopeful that this funding will help, and the 185 eligible pig producers will submit an application to offset their loss.

“I met with stakeholders including the Ulster Farmers’ Union and I am grateful to them for their input and providing evidence of verifiable losses that supported the successful development of these schemes,” Minister Poots added.

“Those who are eligible for the Scheme have received a letter inviting them to apply, and I would encourage them to so before the closing date of 12 August 2021.”

He added: “Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic over £23.5million has already been paid out by DAERA to local farm businesses impacted and this financial support has been very helpful in these difficult times.”

Pig producers can complete the application form available on DAERA Online Services from 28 July 2021