Poots announces opening of Environment Fund competition

Environment Minister Edwin Poots said: “The Environment Fund has supported the delivery of key environmental outcomes by the environmental not-for-profit sector for many years. I hope the new Environment Fund will successfully deliver against new and emerging environmental priorities and deliver benefits for us all.”

The Environment Fund enables organisations to improve the condition of habitats and species, and build their resilience to climate change; support green growth and the preservation of peatlands; improve the quality of fresh and coastal waters; enhance health and well-being through provision of access; and increase the understanding and appreciation and engagement with the environment.

In addition to the benefits to the environment the Environment Fund also benefits the economy and society. Mr Poots added: “Last year the Environment Fund committed over £8m to support 38 organisations to deliver environmental projects. This enables organisations to secure additional match funding from other sources and supports a wide range of jobs throughout our society. In addition to this it provides other societal benefits by helping to maintain and create valued landscapes in which people like to live, work and invest and it provides opportunities for people to interact and engage with our rich natural heritage, which can benefit our health and wellbeing. I look forward to seeing what exciting projects are submitted for this competition.”