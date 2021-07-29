Poots announces £1.2M Covid-19 support scheme for sheep farmers
A Covid-19 support scheme, worth £1.2million, is now available to sheep farmers who were affected by a fall in the global price of wool during the pandemic, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots MLA has announced.
Applications to the Scheme can now be made on the DAERA website and must be submitted by 12 August 2021.
Announcing the support scheme for sheep farmers, Minister Poots said: “I am pleased that my department has been able to secure £1.2million in support for those sheep farmers who were impacted by the dramatic fall in wool prices as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. I am hopeful that this funding will help in offsetting those verifiable losses in the past year.
“I met with Ulster Wool prior to the development of the Scheme and I am grateful to them for their input and information that demonstrated evidence of verifiable losses in the sector and helped inform the final support measures that I have made available.
“Those who are eligible for the Scheme will receive a letter inviting them to apply, and I would encourage them to so before the closing date of 12 August 2021.”
Sheep farmers can complete the application form available on DAERA Online Services from 28 July 2021.
Explanatory information and guidance has also been published on the DAERA website http://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/Coronavirus-Income-Support-Scheme