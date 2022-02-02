Poots concerned about net zero targets

Speaking about last night’s debate, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister said: “While we have ensured that the target to Net Zero is set at 2050 rather than 2045, to push to Net Zero within that timeframe will have profound and irreversible consequences for our agri-food sector and our economy.

“This is deeply disappointing.

“I know the agriculture sector fully recognises the climate challenges we face and they have already put a range of steps in place to helps us tackle the issue together.

“There is widespread acceptance of the need to minimise the impacts of climate change in both the agriculture and environment sectors – but this must not be to the detriment of one particular sector that employs almost 100,000 people and generates £5billion for our economy.”

Continuing, Minister Poots said: “The targets in the bill I had introduced to the assembly had been endorsed by a majority of the AERA committee and the executive, and the evidence based and science-led targets set within it, would have put us on a balanced pathway to meet our commitments to the UK’s wider Net Zero targets through a just transition, without damaging our economy and agri-food sector.

“No one benefits from impossible targets.

“I still believe we must apply science and evidence in full.

“I will now consider last night’s events and aim to find a way forward that minimises the impacts on our agri-food sector and maximises the benefits for the climate change agenda.

“The approach and actions have to balance climate change, the economy and the wider environment. ”

Speaking about the work ongoing in his department, Minister Poots said: “In the meantime, I will not sit back and wait.

“I’ve already introduced significant policies and announced consultations that help in our fight against climate change.

“Since I launched the Forest for Our Future programme, over 1.75 million trees have been planted and we will shortly be launching a Peatlands Strategy.

“All of which will help to sequester carbon, reduce emissions and ensure that we have a more resilient environment.

“I’ve launched the executive’s draft Green Growth Strategy, the new Future Agricultural Policy Framework Portfolio for Northern Ireland and DAERA’s Plan to 2050.

“I’ve also consulted on Northern Ireland’s first ever Environment Strategy and Clean Air Strategy, the draft Northern Ireland Food Strategy Framework and a Call for Evidence on a Plan to Eliminate Plastic Pollution.

“Work on these consultations is progressing at pace.

“We’ve also issued millions of pounds worth of funding via the Environmental Farming Scheme, the Environment Challenge Fund, the Small Woodland Grant Scheme and the Environment Fund.