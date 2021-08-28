Poots encourages responses to consultation on NI’s first ever Rural Policy Framework

Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots MLA pictured at CAFRE’s Loughry Campus

Speaking about the consultation, the minister said: “I am delighted to hear that over 100 rural stakeholders have taken the time to participate in the department’s online webinars over the last number of weeks.

“Officials will host the last online webinar on 31 August at 7.00pm and I would encourage rural dwellers to have their say and tell us what they think about the Framework as this is vitally important for the future of rural communities.

“Formal responses to the Framework can be submitted through the Citizenspace website. Once the consultation is complete and approved, my officials will draft a new Rural Business and Community Investment Programme that will ensure that we support a sustainable rural Northern Ireland going forward.

“People living in rural communities face particular challenges such as reduced connectivity, poorer health, lack of access to employment and inferior infrastructure. This Framework aims to create a sustainable rural community where people want to live, work and be active.”

The Framework focuses on five Thematic Pillars and associated priorities for intervention and will be a living document, flexible enough to respond to emerging rural issues as they happen.