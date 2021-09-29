Poots launches NI’s first ever scheme to protect pollinators

Environment Minister Edwin Poots with Jilly Dougan from Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful launch Northern Ireland’s first ever Rural Community Pollinator Scheme.

The £700,000 scheme, is part of DAERA’s Northern Ireland Centenary Celebrations and will provide grants between £3,000 and £12,000 to rural community groups and schools to create or enhance a rural community pollinator garden and will be delivered by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Speaking about the fund, Minister Poots said: “In Northern Ireland, butterflies, moths, hoverflies, some beetles, flies, wasps but most importantly bees are our pollinators. They visit flowers, collecting pollen and transferring it to help plants fruit and reproduce.

“They are absolutely central to our eco-system and its diversity. Our countryside, forests and gardens would look starkly different if our pollinators didn’t work so hard to help plants, trees and seeds reproduce and flourish. They also help to provide the habitats where you can find our wildlife.

“Pollinators are vital to our food production and our economy – crops and fruits rely on them to reproduce and grow. One in three bites of food we eat is pollinated by insects.”

The Minister continued: “Sadly pollinators are in decline and we need to take urgent action. That is why I am announcing the first ever Rural Community Pollinator Scheme to help improve the health of the pollinator population.

“This scheme is part of the Northern Ireland Centenary celebrations and will create a lasting legacy for rural communities whilst at the same time creating much needed habitat. It will also open up spaces for rural communities to enjoy and share together.

“I look forward to visiting some of these gardens in the future and I am sure they will be enjoyed by the whole community. The Covid pandemic showed us all that we need outdoor shared space in our rural towns and villages, in addition this scheme will create an educational opportunity for people young and old to learn about pollinators and the important role they play.”

Ian Humphreys, Chief Executive of environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, which runs the Live Here Love Here programme and will be distributing the pollinator funding on behalf of DAERA, said: “Improving the situation for our pollinators is crucial. DAERA’s recognition of the vital role of pollinators to our economy and agriculture is welcomed in the scale of the rurally focused pollinator grants being launched today.