Poots outlines proposals to eradicate Bovine TB in Northern Ireland

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots MLA (centre) is pictured with members of the TB Eradication Partnership (TBEP) at CAFRE Greenmount Campus as he launched a consultation document on proposed implementation and next steps of a bTB Eradication Strategy for NI. Pictured (left-right) are; Sean Hogan, Chair of TBEP, Seamus O’Kane, TBEP, Minister Edwin Poots MLA, Adrian Patterson,, TBEP, Sam Strain, TBEP, David Rea, TBEP and Michael Meharg, TBEP

Launching a consultation document at CAFRE’s Greenmount campus on the Department’s proposed implementation and next steps of a bTB Eradication Strategy for NI, Minister Poots said: “I recognise the challenges that face all of us due to the current high TB incidence. It is the source of significant stress for our farming families and has the potential to inflict serious damage on the wider agri-food industry and its ability to trade on a global scale.

“The proposals outlined in the consultation document are based on the experience and evidence from other jurisdictions; and on solid scientific research. I want to hear the views of all our stakeholders. I will then consider the responses and weigh those up against the evidence and information available, only then will I make a final decision on the way forward.”

The minister continued: “To eradicate TB, all factors which contribute to the spread and maintenance of the disease in the environment must be addressed through a holistic approach. I know that wildlife, and badgers in particular, are a significant factor in the maintenance of bTB in cattle.

“In the consultation document, therefore, I am proposing a wildlife intervention strategy to address this. It is essential that the overall bTB infection load in badgers is reduced, but once this has been achieved it is my intention to move as quickly as possible to a vaccination-only approach. There is an urgent need to take action to ensure we realise the potential of both a healthy cattle and wildlife population in Northern Ireland

According to the minister, the annual cost of the TB programme is around £36-£40million, almost half of which is paid in compensation for infected cattle.

He continued: “This is simply not sustainable. We cannot continue to use the same strategy yielding poor results for the taxpayer, industry and animal disease. Therefore, I am also proposing changes to the level and rates on which compensation is paid and will seek views on this.

“I wish to introduce further enhancements to the existing TB Programme such as the testing of non-bovines and the criteria on which interferon gamma testing would be made compulsory. This will build on the current programme and support industry to work closely with us, playing an active part in getting rid of this disease.

“While DAERA has already taken a number of measures to address the issue, I want to keep us all focused on moving forward together towards reducing TB levels in the short term and in the longer term eradicating this disease from the Northern Ireland herd.

“Importantly, this strategy and the actions contained within it, will be subject to regular review and assessment, and will adapt to ensure that we ultimately reach a position where limited intervention by government is needed and eradication becomes a reality for Northern Ireland.”