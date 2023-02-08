The award-winning Hillsborough venue, which was closed following a devastating fire a year ago, reopened to customers at 9am morning.

The Herron family said they are “delighted” to have their team back together and are “beyond thrilled” to welcome back their customers.

The family have been busy rebuilding their premises after the blaze broke out in a storeroom at the popular tea room on the Old Ballynahinch Road.

The popular venue reopened this morning. Image: Facebook/Ashvale Farm Shop

In November, the owners said there was “light at the end of the tunnel” as they provided an update on their progress.

Last night, they confirmed the wonderful news that the farm shop was now ready to reopen.

“This past year is one which, as a family and business, we’d never wish to repeat,” they said.

“The memories of that devastating day seem as vivid today as they were this time last year, when we were abruptly awakened by the flickering of flames.

“Since then, there have been many dark days. Times when things have seemed insurmountable and utterly overwhelming.

“Yet, through the toughest of times, faith and the outpouring of support from our local community, fellow businesses, friends and family has given us the strength to persevere.”

The Herron family made a pledge to 'rise from the ashes' and 'build back better' and, today, that has become a reality as they open the doors once more.

“It’s with the utmost sincerity that we wish to thank all the wonderful tradesmen who have made our reopening possible. Your hard work and dedication are greatly appreciated,” they continued.

“We also wish to acknowledge the two individuals who have been crucial to our return, our parents, Edward and Julie.

“Words simply cannot describe how grateful we are for everything you have done. Your steadfastness, devotion and diligence, despite the challenges you have faced, has been unyielding. Thank you!”

