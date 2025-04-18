Popular family neighbourhood store officially reopens after £2m refurbishment

Rachel Ervine, Henderson Group Business Development Manager, Gemma Kearney, Brennan’s Spar store manager, Conor McKibben, store owner, Conor’s mother Margaret McKibben and Leona McNicholl, Ulster Bank Senior Relationship Manager.

CONOR McKibbin, owner of Brennan’s Spar, has traded in the County Down town of Seaforde since 2008 and has officially marked its reopening after a £2 million investment to expand the store and provide even more for the local area.

The refurbishment, supported by Ulster Bank, has created an extension to the store, not only doubling the size of the fresh food offering but also creating 10 new jobs.

Gemma Kearney, who has been managing Brennan’s for the past 17 years, says their shoppers’ needs were in mind when thinking about the expansion, allowing them to deliver

even more value throughout their new food and coffee to go, and throughout their fresh and locally sourced products that can be picked up for tonight’s tea.

Gemma continued: “Not only has our fresh food offering doubled, but our entire range of groceries throughout the store has extended to bring fantastic choice for now and

for later and better yet, we have introduced even more price cuts to bring additional value to our shoppers.

“Services have also expanded, with the Post Office now available at our checkouts from 8am-8pm, every day of the week, bringing even more convenience to the area. Our four-pump fuel forecourt now trades under Texaco and provides new pre-pay at pump options for even more convenience.”

The store’s famous Brennan’s Ice Cream counter is complemented by a new look Brennan’s Deli and Comfortable new seating area, all continuing under the Brennan’s brand and

offering breakfast, lunch and an all-new range of shakes to sit in or to go.

Gemma continues: “Thanks to the popularity of our Barista Bar coffee to go offering, we have also installed the all-new Barista Iced machine, giving shoppers the choice between

a hot caffeine fix or a cold brew. We are delighted to be one of the first outlets in Northern Ireland to offer this product.”

The significant investment in the expansion and roll out of new services under one roof is a major milestone for the retailer, which has been trading under the Spar brand

for 17 years.

Paddy Doody, Sales and Marketing Director, Henderson Group, which owns Spar in Northern Ireland, says it’s a fantastic example of a long-serving retailer upgrading to provide

the best services to meet the changing demands from their local shoppers.

Paddy commented: “We have worked closely with the team at Brennan’s to upgrade their business to meet the demand from local shoppers for a store that can provide everything they need under one roof. That varies from meal solutions for tonight’s tea to grabbing something on the go from the new deli counter, and essential service upgrades to the Post Office and the fuel offering.”

Leona McNicholl, Senior Relationship Manager, Ulster Bank, says the significant investment has created a hugely valuable asset for the local community.

She said: “Brennan’s is a longstanding cornerstone of the local community, a dynamic hub for local and seasonal trade given its ideal location on the main throughfare

to Newcastle.

“We’re very pleased to have been able to play our part in supporting this important store to make enhancements that have greatly improved an already valuable community asset. Better access and a broader range of services will ensure residents and visitors alike will enjoy greater convenience year-round.

“Congratulations to the entire Brennan’s team. We look forward to following the store’s continued growth and positive impact on the area.”

Spar Seaforde is one of the few stores in Northern Ireland to carry The Bare Pantry, a range of healthy and high quality nuts, snacks, seeds, spices and dried fruits made

in Ireland.

Shoppers can also browse the selection of baked goods from Spar Bakery and Brennan’s Bakery. Spar Enjoy Local and The Kitchen ranges, all produced locally, are also available throughout the store.

Owner Conor McKibbin added: “It is with huge pride that we officially reopen our store after this significant refurbishment, where we have only sought the best for our shoppers.

We are delighted to have our shelves stacked with delicious fresh and local products, keeping our delivery miles down and taste and satisfaction high!

“As a local business operating in the area for nearly 18 years, it is important to us to support local, and that includes continuing to provide employment opportunities for

the area.

“This extension of the store has allowed us to bring on 10 additional full and part-time staff to get involved in everything we do in-store, from running a popular deli to providing an efficient fuel stop and well-stocked store for trolley and basket shops.

“Our team will continue to support local community groups and initiatives, including the local football team and primary school, alongside our charity partner Marie Curie,

and the local Cancer Fund for Children’s purpose-built therapeutic centre, Daisy Lodge, located in Newcastle.”

Brennan’s Spar, Seaforde, is open Monday-Sunday, 6am-11pm. Follow facebook.com/BrennansSeafordeDundrum for all the latest news.