The annual Gosford Poultry Fair will be held this Saturday (21 September) in the beautiful setting of Gosford Forest Park, Markethill.

The gates will be open to vendors from 7am on Saturday morning, with the rest of the public welcome from 8am onwards.

This fair caters for all poultry breeds and also includes poultry equipment.

Refreshments will be available on site.

This is a great event for all the family – for fanciers with many years of experience, those starting out in the hobby, or for those who would just like to enjoy a lovely day out in beautiful surrounds. Organisers look forward to welcoming you all to the fair on Saturday.