Popular restaurant expands in Banbridge

Neil Walker, Manager of Salt Kitchen, with team members Lisa Gamble and Gary Scott, chef/director of Salt Kitchen.

THE multi-award-winning Salt Kitchen in Banbridge is embracing an exciting new cha pter as it celebrates 10 years of culinary excellence with a major expansion.

The restaurant has doubled in size and has moved to a new, larger space, five metres away within The Boulevard shopping outlet mall.

The move will bring an elevated dining experience, bold new seating, and culinary innovations. This milestone cements Salt Kitchen’s reputation as the go-to destination for exceptional food, shopping, and entertainment at Northern Ireland’s leading outlet mall.

As Salt Kitchen expands, it is welcoming 15 new team members, bringing its staff to 50 strong. This growth enhances service excellence, elevates the guest experience, and creates valuable employment opportunities. By investing in its team, Salt Kitchen reinforces its position as a leader in the local hospitality industry, committed to delivering exceptional dining and outstanding service.

With over 175 seats in the new restaurant, Salt Kitchen is taking its dining experience to the next level. This expansion brings more creativity, more flavour, and more innovation, as the menu evolves to reflect Salt’s commitment to quality and the finest local ingredients.

From fresh seafood and locally sourced meats to Salt’s signature dishes, diners can look forward to exciting new flavours, seasonal specialties, and a schedule of exciting events from supper clubs to tasting events.

Gary Scott, Chef/Director of Salt Kitchen, says: “This is a game-changer for Salt Kitchen. Moving into a larger space at The Boulevard gives us the opportunity to push culinary boundaries, introduce new dishes, and create an experience that truly stands out. We can’t wait to welcome even more guests to our next chapter and share what we’ve been working on.”

The expansion is a huge moment for Salt Kitchen and The Boulevard, bringing fresh opportunities to raise brand awareness, attract new customers, and generate media buzz. The restaurant is set to engage the local community through job creation and events while driving foot traffic to The Boulevard and Omniplex, further positioning itself as a must-visit dining destination.

Salt Kitchen are members of Food Heartland and Food NI and invite food lovers, media, and the local community to celebrate this exciting new chapter and experience the next level of dining in its new home.