Portadown Show continues to flourish as number of entries grows (1925)

The annual show promoted by the County Armagh Agricultural Society was held at the show grounds, Portadown, during this week in 1925, reported the News Letter.

The News Letter noted: “This event has always been lucky as regards the weather, and it was again favoured with a warm and sunny day.

“The attendance was very large, especially in the afternoon when the jumping, riding, and driving competitions took place.

“The entries show in the aggregate an increase over last year’s total. There was a slight falling of in the section for horses, but this was compensated for by a good increase in the number of cattle shown.”

Pictured in September 1980 is Mr Roy McDougall, on the right, commercial manager BP, handing over cheques to Mr Arthur McAlister, YFC secretary, and Mr Lawrence McMillan, chairman of the NI Ploughing Association. Also included is Mr Frank Espey, secretary of the NIPA. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Some of the the best classes in the show were those for Jersey cattle, and these were very favourably commented on by the judge. They were, he said, the best he had ever seen at a local show.

Two first prizes in this section were won by Mr John McCaldin, of Monaghan, and one of his winning animals, a yearling heifer, had won second prize at the recent Balmoral Show.

The educational exhibit, which was arranged under the auspices of the County Armagh Committee of Agriculture, comprised agricultural, horticultural, poultry, and veterinary sections.

Meanwhile, a record was set in the entries in the dog section, with animals being entered by breeders and exhibitors from all parts of the country, “some magnificent specimens of the canine race competed, from the lordly wolfhound to the diminutive terrier,” noted the News Letter.

In September 1980 a top price of 1140gns was paid for the supreme champion ewe at a show and sale of Texel sheep which was held at the Automart, Portadown. In this photograph from the time we see judging of the Texel champions by the judge. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

The judges in this section had a difficult task, and the winners of some of the classes were not declared until late in the evening.

An innovation for that year’s Portadown Show was a sale of cattle in the show premises. The sale was conducted by Messrs R J Allams Ltd, the well-known Belfast firm of auctioneers, and it proved to be very successful, reported the News Letter.

Excellent arrangements for the event had been made by Mr Aubrey Lewis, secretary of the society. The following were the judges for the various classes at that year’s show:

Horses, Hunters and light horses, the Right Honourable Mr Justice Wylie, KC, Dublin; and Mr C F Barry, Ballinahown, Fermoy. Harness horses, cobs and ponies, Mr Frank Wainwright. Pony stud, Talke, Staffs, agricultural horses, Mr A R Robertson, Department of Agriculture, Dublin.

In September 1980 a top price of 1140gns was paid for the supreme champion ewe at a show and sale of Texel sheep which was held at the Automart, Portadown. In this photograph from the time we see a lineup of Texel sheep for the judge. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Cattle, Shorthorn, Mr James Cameron, Balnakyle, Munlochy, Rossshire, NB. Jersey, Ayrshire, Kerry and Dexter, Mr W G M Townley, Hard Cragg, Grange-over-Sands. British Friesian, Mr Robert Bell, JP, Baronscourt, Co Tyrone. Dairy and mixed breeds, Mr John Wallace, Anticur, Dunloy.

Sheep, The Reverend R J Mcllmoyle, Dervock.

Goats, Mr Walter Wise, Ballywalter.

Swine, Mr James Short, JP, Beragh.

In September 1980 a top price of 1140gns was paid for the supreme champion ewe at a show and sale of Texel sheep which was held at the Automart, Portadown. In this photograph we see Robert Mulligan from Banbridge with his Texel ram lamb, which was the reserve champion. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Dogs, Messrs Alexander Dalzell, Belfast, John Elliott, Strabane, E A Robinson, JP, Shaw's Bridge, James Wilson, Woodvale Road, and Chris Houlker, Accrington.

Poultry and pigeons, Mr Richard Cape, Carnforth.

Butter and eggs, Mr P O'Neill, Co-oporative Wholesale Society Ltd, Armagh.

Home industries, Miss Jackson, Ministry of Education, Belfast, and Mrs. Middleton, Chichester Avenue, Belfast, Miss Myerscough, Municipal College of Technology, Belfast, Mr Walter Moore, Belfast, and Mr T F Hunter, Ministry of Education, Belfast.

A number of special prizes were awarded at the 1925 Portadown Show, these included: The Harbinson Silver Challenge Cup, for the best mare or gelding, four years old, suitable for agricultural purposes, which was won by James. Carter, Portadown, for Thelma.

Silver Challenge Cup, for best animal in the horse section, bred in Ireland, the property of an exhibitor in Co Armagh, and in his possession three months previous to the date of the show, which was won by N Galway Greer.

In September 1980 a top price of 1140gns was paid for the supreme champion ewe at a show and sale of Texel sheep which was held at the Automart, Portadown. In this photograph we see George Allen of Portadown, centre, who was an exhibitor and vendore at the show and sale. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

The Alexandra Silver Challenge Cup, for the best gelding or mare, four years old or upwards, suitable for general farm work, which was won by James Carter for Thelma.

The George Calvert Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the best exhibit in the pony classes, which was won by John Warwick for Wildfire.