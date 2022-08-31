Portauns and Ryans Angus joint Production Sale is not to be missed
The joint Production Sale on behalf of Portauns and Ryans Angus herds will be held on Saturday 17 September.
This is a sale not to be missed with big pedigrees packed full of top drawer genetics on offer.
The sale will get underway at 3pm sharp at Roscrea Mart, and features 45 deep pedigree homebred Angus heifers from leading cow families combined with well proven Elite Angus. The sale will also include two exceptional red Angus females from the Portauns herd.
The Portauns herd was established in 1997 when three females were purchased. One of the original females was Black Orchid of Ballyguile who created our Beatrice cow family.
A select few cows were added to the herd over the last 25 years, with the most influential cow being Colgagh Trudy.
This cow was purchased in 2002 and went on to breed Portauns Volcano (AA2259) and numerous daughters, which left them with the incredible ‘V’ cow family.
Out of their entry of 30 black females offered for sale, 10 go back to this cow.
The Ryans Angus herd was founded 17 years ago in 2005, with the purchase of pedigree heifers from the Turlough herd of the late Martin McHugh.
The Willow cow family originated from this group of heifers, which has bred extremely well for the herd.
An excellent heifer from the willow cow family is catalogued for the sale.
The herd has expanded since then through natural growth and purchases at pedigree Angus dispersal sales.
The herd has focussed primarily on A.I. since its inception, with a stock bull tidying up the late calvers.
The breeding policy was, and is, to respect the fundamentals of the breed - easy calving, maternal, early maturity, and easy fleshing - and to maximise genetic gain through the use of high index sires.
Both of these herds have earned a solid reputation of producing top quality Angus cattle that go on to perform exceptionally well for repeat customers each year.
Noted sires of the heifers include Keirsbeath Karma S539, Rawburn Boss Hogg N630, Hawkley Red Zeppelin, Ryans Ringo and Liss Mandrin V847.
Pre-sale viewing will be available in Roscrea Mart on Friday 16 September from 7pm to 9pm.
All heifers sold for export will return to the farm for testing. Transport will be arranged.
Online bidding will be available via the Martbids App, and bidders must be pre-registered with Roscrea Mart +353 505 21687.
Further information is available on Portauns Pedigree Livestock Facebook page and Ryans Angus Facebook page.
Alternatively, you can contact John Lynch, Portauns Angus, on Tel. +353 87 6605506 or Ger Ryan, Ryans Angus, on Tel. +353 86 6006182.