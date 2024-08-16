Portrush prepares for aerial acrobatics as NI International Airshow returns with new location
Taking place at a spectacular new location along the coast, starting from Ballyreagh Golf Course to West Bay in Portrush, thousands of spectators will gather on Saturday and Sunday, September 7-8, to be thrilled by the high-flying entertainment in the skies above.
Council is delighted that this year’s air show will see the Jet Pitts displaying for the first time in Northern Ireland. These muscle Biplanes are based on the S2 designed in the 1960s for competition aerobatics.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hold onto your stomachs as these iconic aerial entertainers use astounding manoeuvres such as the Double Hammer Head (or Pin Wheel), Tower of Power (Torque Roll and backwards flight) and High Alpha Knife Edge Flight.
Alongside the Jet Pitts, awestruck spectators can look forward to welcoming back some old favourites, including the RAF Typhoon, BBMF Lancaster, RAF Tutor, Norwegian Historic Squadron Vampire, OV-10 Bronco, The Starlings, Irish Air Corps, Irish Coastguard S-92 role demo with Portrush Lifeboat and Aerosuperbatics Wing walkers.
The fun will continue into the Saturday evening, as the Airborne Pyrotechnics team consisting of 2 x Grob 109s will perform a spectacular pyrotechnics display over the West Bay.
To compliment the amazing aerial attractions, we will have a wide range of family-friendly activities on the ground, including a live music stage, vintage aircraft, trade stands, artisan food market, vintage vehicles, walkabout characters and amusements.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The ever-popular STEM Village makes a welcome return to showcase local employers and education providers aimed at directing young people to consider a STEM orientated career. This will include interactive, appealing displays and stands.
Deputy Mayor Tanya Stirling said: “The NI International Airshow is the largest of its kind in Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland and also represents one of the biggest highlights on council’s tourism calendar, so I am absolutely thrilled that the event is to return this year following a five-year absence.
“The new location this year will provide visitors with the best possible viewing experience as they enjoy the spectacular aerial acrobatics.
“I eagerly anticipate taking in the fantastic aerial performances, including the display by the Airborne Pyrotechnics team display, which will take place over the stunning location of the West Bay for the first time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Visitors can also expect plenty of entertainment on ground level, as we have a host of activities lined up that will ensure this is a real family-friendly event.”
For more information visit www.airshowni.com or socials on niairshow or Causeway Coast and Glens Events.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.