Portrush prepares for aerial acrobatics as NI International Airshow returns with new location

Wing walkers

THE long-awaited return of the NI International Air Show will soon be upon us, and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is excited to announce the amazing line-up of renowned aviation attractions, both in the air and on the ground.

Taking place at a spectacular new location along the coast, starting from Ballyreagh Golf Course to West Bay in Portrush, thousands of spectators will gather on Saturday and Sunday, September 7-8, to be thrilled by the high-flying entertainment in the skies above.

Council is delighted that this year’s air show will see the Jet Pitts displaying for the first time in Northern Ireland. These muscle Biplanes are based on the S2 designed in the 1960s for competition aerobatics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hold onto your stomachs as these iconic aerial entertainers use astounding manoeuvres such as the Double Hammer Head (or Pin Wheel), Tower of Power (Torque Roll and backwards flight) and High Alpha Knife Edge Flight.

Typhoon aircraft

Alongside the Jet Pitts, awestruck spectators can look forward to welcoming back some old favourites, including the RAF Typhoon, BBMF Lancaster, RAF Tutor, Norwegian Historic Squadron Vampire, OV-10 Bronco, The Starlings, Irish Air Corps, Irish Coastguard S-92 role demo with Portrush Lifeboat and Aerosuperbatics Wing walkers.

The fun will continue into the Saturday evening, as the Airborne Pyrotechnics team consisting of 2 x Grob 109s will perform a spectacular pyrotechnics display over the West Bay.

To compliment the amazing aerial attractions, we will have a wide range of family-friendly activities on the ground, including a live music stage, vintage aircraft, trade stands, artisan food market, vintage vehicles, walkabout characters and amusements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ever-popular STEM Village makes a welcome return to showcase local employers and education providers aimed at directing young people to consider a STEM orientated career. This will include interactive, appealing displays and stands.

STEM

Deputy Mayor Tanya Stirling said: “The NI International Airshow is the largest of its kind in Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland and also represents one of the biggest highlights on council’s tourism calendar, so I am absolutely thrilled that the event is to return this year following a five-year absence.

“The new location this year will provide visitors with the best possible viewing experience as they enjoy the spectacular aerial acrobatics.

“I eagerly anticipate taking in the fantastic aerial performances, including the display by the Airborne Pyrotechnics team display, which will take place over the stunning location of the West Bay for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Visitors can also expect plenty of entertainment on ground level, as we have a host of activities lined up that will ensure this is a real family-friendly event.”

For more information visit www.airshowni.com or socials on niairshow or Causeway Coast and Glens Events.