Portrush West Strand named the beach people would visit for a lifetime

A recent survey conducted by a Portrush hotel has revealed how couples looking for winter romance on the North Coast like to spend their time.

Joanne Boyle, general manager of Elephant Rock, which commissioned the survey, said: “The North Coast is such a beautiful place to spend time with a loved one and with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, we commissioned a survey to find out how coupes like to enjoy their time when they visit the area.

“The region is packed with cosy restaurants and bars where a romantic meal over candlelight or walk in an area of outstanding natural beauty, is just around the next corner. Add to that the world-class tourist attractions, unforgettable places of interest, the incredible local food and drink, rich cultural history, the friendliness of the people, and the North Coast has it all.”

Special North Coast

Joanne Boyle, Elephant Rock Hotel

When asked what makes the north coast special to them, 62% of respondents said, the stunning landscape whilst 21% cited the friendly and welcoming atmosphere. 12% said the vibrant local food scene and the remainder said that the rich history and culture were important factors.

Night’s in, days out

The perfect way to spend a romantic evening for 67% of people was to go for a meal and drinks. Others said a cliff walk (18%) and some wanted a hot bath with room service (10%).

When it comes to what romantic activities people would choose, a not unexpected 80% said they would like to relax by the fire. Bucking the trend for cold water swimming, a sensible 8% said they would take an icy dip on their trip to the North Coast and 8% said they would go on a hike.

Food and drink

The restaurant at Elephant Rock Boutique Hotel

The most popular food people wanted to enjoy with their partner was an Ulster Fry with 51% of the vote, 21% said seafood chowder and 14% wanted to scoff a bowl of Irish stew.

When asked what people would be most excited to see when they check into their hotel room, 26% said a cocktail and chocolates and 25% said wine or champagne.

The preferred winter warmer drinks were revealed to be mulled wine (37%), hot chocolate (27%) and Elephant Rock’s Belfast Coffee riff with a gingerbread cream (18%).

Elephant Rock, which has an exciting cocktail menu, asked respondents what their favourite winter cocktail is - 31% said the Bramble, 28% wanted to enjoy an Espresso Martini and 16% chose a White Russian.

Beach life

When asked which beach people would visit for the rest of their lives, they chose Portrush West Strand, Benone, White Park Bay and Castlerock beach, in that order.

Make it eventful

Elephant Rock Executive Sea View Bay Room

Respondents were asked which events would entice them to visit the North Coast and the top 3 were the Causeway Coast Food Festival, Portrush Air Show and the Atlantic Sessions, respectively.

Elephant Rock runs events throughout the year so when asked which people would be most likely to attend, they chose the murder mystery night in March 2025 and cocktail making classes.

Exploring for two

Respondents were spoilt for choice when it came to where they would most enjoy a romantic winter sunset; 44% said they preferred Whiterocks Beach, 27% chose Mussenden Temple, 24% said Ballintoy Harbour and 5% chose the Giant’s Causeway.

Stars in their eyes

The celebrity people would most want to take to the North Coast in place of their partner was Liam Neeson, followed by Christine Lampard and Derry Girls actress, Saoirse Monica Jackson.

Joanne concluded: “At Elephant Rock, we’re so lucky to have mesmerising views of the captivating Atlantic Ocean from many of our individually decorated bedrooms and from our bar and restaurant. We can also boast a dedicated team of hospitality stars and we absolutely love what we do, from housekeeping to reception and our food and beverage team.

“We serve quality, locally sourced food prepared with love by our Head Chef Mahmoud Soliman and our cocktail menu boasts many classics and original creations made by our mixologists. We are the perfect spot for a Valentine’s Day getaway.

“Elephant Rock is also multi award winning and in October last year, we picked up four more prestigious awards - three Irish Hotel Awards, the Boutique Hotel of the Year, Romantic Hotel of the Year and 4 Star Hotel of the Year, and at the Georgina Campbell Awards we were named the Boutique Hotel of the Year.”

Visit https://elephantrockhotel.co.uk or call + 44 28 7087 8787 for more information.