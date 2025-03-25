Post storm Teagasc timber harvesting and marketing events

The Teagasc Forestry Development Department has announced an upcoming series of events to support forest owners impacted by recent storms, running between April 1 and 15, 2025.

These comprise of two post-storm timber harvesting events and Talking Timber, a post-storm conifer timber marketing event.

Teagasc, in conjunction with the Forestry Division of the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) is organising two important on-site demonstrations on managing forestry storm damage, focusing on harvesting of timber and planning for forest restoration.

The first of these events will take place near Mountbellew, Co Galway on Tuesday April 1, 2025 and includes attendance options for either a morning or afternoon session.

A second on-site demonstration event will take place near Castlerea, Co Roscommon the following Tuesday, April 8.

Talking Timber, Teagasc’s annual timber marketing event returns with a particular focus on the post-storm harvesting response. This event, organised in association with DAFM and Forest Industries Ireland, will address the harvest and marketing of timber in the aftermath of recent storms.

The event will take place at the Clayton Hotel, Co Sligo on Tuesday April 15, 2025.

Speaking at the announcement of these upcoming events, Teagasc director, Professor Frank O’Mara said: “Teagasc is committed to providing ongoing support for forest owners impacted by recent storms.

“This important series of upcoming events is part of a suite of post-storm support measures focused on providing guidance on both harvesting and marketing of timber from impacted forests. I encourage all forest owners impacted by recent storms to attend.”

Tom Houlihan, acting head of the Teagasc Forestry Development Department said: “Teagasc forestry staff have been very busy supporting forest owners since the recent storms. The two post storm harvest events on April 1st and 8th, will be held in forests where an appropriate response plan is in place and windblow clearance operations are underway.

“The Talking Timber event on April 15 will have a particular focus on the marketing of timber harvested from storm-impacted forests.

“Talking Timber will be a combination of an outdoor timber display, short conference along with a forest industry expo. Our priority is the provision of advice on appropriate post-storm planning and responses to maximise the forest potential for impacted owners.”

Pre-registration is required for each event.

Further details and registration is available at the following links:

Further details are also available from your local Teagasc forestry advisor.