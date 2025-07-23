Post-zinc oxide future on pig farms

As zinc oxide disappears from piglet diets, producers can adopt smarter, microbiome-focused strategies to protect health and performance at weaning. Phileo UK and Ireland’s Keith Norris explains…

The ban on therapeutic levels of zinc oxide (ZnO) in piglet diets has marked a major shift in weaning management across pig farms in the UK and Ireland. While its loss presents challenges, it also opens the door to a more sustainable, health-focused approach through the pig’s gut through supporting the microbiome and strengthening gut integrity.

At weaning, the piglet’s digestive system is under immense pressure as it copes with dietary change, stress and exposure to new pathogens.

The pig’s gut is home to trillions of microbes that play vital roles in digestion, immunity and pathogen control and performs several essential functions when balanced:

- Ferment fibre into energy sources like butyrate, acetate and propionate

- Educates and modulates the immune system

- Control pathogens and support immunity

However, weaning often disrupts this balance, increasing the risk of diarrhoea, inflammation and poor growth.

A successful weaning stage relies on five core strategies:

Optimise nutrition

Focus on highly digestible proteins and balanced amino acid profiles to limit undigested feed reaching the hindgut. Include functional fibres to feed beneficial microbes and improve faecal quality.

Support with feed additives Use proven probiotics like Actisaf® live yeast and postbiotics like Safmannan® premium yeast fraction to strengthen gut defences, reduce inflammation and maintain microbial balance. Protect feed and water quality Keep feed and water lines clean to prevent the introduction of pathogens - biofilm and mycotoxins can severely disrupt gut health. Reduce weaning stress Gradual feed transitions, grouped weaning, proper housing and later weaning age all support gut and immune development. Strengthen biosecurity Maintain strict hygiene protocols to reduce pathogen load and prevent disease spread.

Proactive gut health management is no longer optional - it’s essential. By investing in microbiome resilience and gut integrity, pig farmers can maintain performance, reduce disease and build a more sustainable production system.